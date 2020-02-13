Inclement weather delays start of Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona

Inclement weather in the Daytona Beach area has delayed the start of Thursday night’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona International Speedway (live coverage on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Light rain hit the 2.5-mile superspeedway around 6:30 p.m. ET with increasing intensity toward the official green-flag time of 7:20 p.m. ET, forcing teams to bring the cars back onto pit road.

A fleet of 18 Air Titans, 12 jet dryers, two vacuums and one sweeper are on deck for track-drying efforts.

Daytona 500 Busch Pole Award winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chase Elliott are set to start on the front row for Duel No. 1, while Daytona 500 second-place starter Alex Bowman and his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson are on the front row for Duel No. 2.

NASCAR.com will continue to monitor the weather situation and provide further updates once they become available.