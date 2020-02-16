Inclement weather delays Daytona 500

Rain in the Daytona Beach, Florida, area has delayed the 62nd annual Daytona 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway.

The field was able to complete 20 laps in Stage 1 before inclement weather moved over the 2.5-mile superspeedway at 4:36 p.m. ET.

Polesitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has led every circuit of the 200-lap race. Joey Logano is second, followed by Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman and Kevin Harvick to round out the top five.

A fleet of 18 Air Titans, 12 jet dryers, two vacuums and one sweeper are at the speedway for track-drying efforts.

NASCAR.com will continue to monitor the weather situation and provide further updates once they become available.

This story will be updated.