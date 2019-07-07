Inclement weather delays Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Inclement weather has delayed Sunday's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Lightning in the area during the final stage caused NASCAR to bring cars down pit road and stop the race at 3:19 p.m. ET local time. Justin Haley, in the No. 77 Chevrolet, was scored in the lead when the red flag […]

Inclement weather has delayed Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Lightning in the area during the final stage caused NASCAR to bring cars down pit road and stop the race at 3:19 p.m. ET local time.

Justin Haley, in the No. 77 Chevrolet, was scored in the lead when the red flag came out on Lap 127 of 160. William Byron in the No. 24 Chevrolet was in second place and Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48 Chevrolet was in third.

Ty Dillon, Ryan Newman, Corey LaJoie, Aric Almirola, Matt DiBenedetto, Matt Tifft and Kurt Busch rounded out the top 10 at the time the red flag was thrown.

The race was originally scheduled for Saturday night, but inclement weather postponed it until Sunday. Stay tuned to NASCAR.com and NBC for updates.

