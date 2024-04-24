Incarnate Word’s Dan Rolfes shares details on health scare

ST. LOUIS — Legendary Incarnate Word Girls Basketball coach, Dan Rolfes, recently spoke about his health scare that occurred while he was coaching his team during the state championships last month.

During an interview with broadcaster Dan McLaughlin on the Scoops sports network, Rolfes explained, “After the semifinal game, in which I don’t remember one bit of it, I wasn’t feeling right, and my wife Lisa is a nurse. She said let’s get into the car, and we’ll get you to the ER. We get into the car and go about 20 feet, and that’s when I had my heart attack.”

“My daughter dragged me out of the car,” Rolfes continued. “She started CPR. Paramedics got there and brought me to the University of Missouri Hospital. They worked on me for over an hour, and they just kept working, and, working, and working, and finally got me back.”

Despite Rolfes’ health scare, the Red Knights went on to win the Girls Class 6 Championship and finish the season with a perfect 31-0 record.

Rolfes eventually moved from the hospital in Columbia to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was discharged earlier this month and continues to recover. The state champion says that he plans to coach basketball again.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the 52-year-old shared a video where he reunites with his players for the first time since his heart attack.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.