Inbounds woes infect Dejounte Murray, who voluntarily steps out of bounds for turnover

Dejounte Murray did his best Eric Bledsoe impersonation against the Grizzlies. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Eric Bledsoe has company.

The Milwaukee Bucks guard forgot the rules of basketball last week and dribbled in from the sideline on an inbounds play for a turnover against the Los Angeles Clippers.

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray put a new twist on Murray’s gaffe on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

You can’t do that, Dejounte

Murray stood by the sideline in the first half to take an inbounds pass from forward Trey Lyles. Lyles tossed him the ball, and Murray immediately stepped out of bounds for a turnover.

Yes, he made that decision of his own volition, taking his turn in forgetting how basketball works.

Was Murray supposed to be the inbounds passer?

Murray was standing unusually close to Lyles for the pass and immediately tossed it back to Lyles when he stepped out of bounds. It seems clear that Murray thought he was the inbounds passer on the play.

And maybe he was supposed to be. But intent didn’t matter once Lyles tossed him the ball from the sideline. At that point, the ball was live. And Murray didn’t realize it.

The Grizzlies went on to win the game, 113-109. Murray’s gaffe didn’t help his team’s cause in the loss.

