Inbee Park, Jin Young Ko atop the leaderboard at ShopRite LPGA Classic

The LPGA is in New Jersey this week for the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview’s Bay course and two of the game’s biggest names are tied for the lead. Inbee Park and Jin Young Ko both sit at 11 under, two shots clear of the next challenger.

Park had it going on the greens, carding seven birdies, along with one bogey, for a 6-under 65. She’s looking for her first win since late March 2021, despite having six top-10 finishes during that stretch.

Ko shot the same score as Park on Saturday, but she did it without carding a bogey. A flawless 65 has put her in position to win for the third time in five starts. Her most recent triumph came at the Cambia Portland Classic just a few weeks ago.

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Other big names in the mix include 2021 ANA Inspiration champion Patty Tavatanakit (9 under, 3rd), 13-time LPGA winner Stacy Lewis (-6, T-10), 10-time winner Brooke Henderson (6 under, T-10), Maria Fassi (5 under, T-16), and 2021 U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso (5 under, T-16).

For a full leaderboard, click here.

Related