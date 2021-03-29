Inbee Park clinches 21st career victory at the Kia Classic, on the eve of the year’s first major

The first round of the Kia Classic was cold, wet and windy, and Inbee Park, playing her first competitive round in three months, cruised to a bogey-free 66. Park played her best golf of the week on the toughest day, and it set the tone for the rest of the week.

Lydia Ko loved what Park had to say after that first round: “I’m just warming up.”

“I was like ‘Oh yeah, she’s back,’ ” Ko said, laughing.

Park led by as many as seven strokes at the Kia, ultimately topping the field by five at 14-under 272. Americans Amy Olson and Lexi Thompson finished tied for second at 9 under. World No. 1 Jin Young Ko placed solo fourth, six strokes back.

Ko has long admired Park’s consistently even-keel demeanor and attitude on the golf course. She believes it accounts for much of her long-term success on the LPGA.

“That nickname of ‘silent assistant’ doesn’t come from nowhere,” Ko added.

Longtime caddie Brad Beecher said Park’s laid-back attitude keeps her from overpreparing for anything, including majors.

Inbee Park tees off the 3rd hole during the final round of the Kia Classic at the Aviara Golf Club on March 28, 2021, in Carlsbad, California. (Photo: Donald Miralle-Getty Images)

“She knows she’s got the game,” he said. “She knows she doesn’t need to overdo it. She hasn’t for years.”

The Kia marked Park’s 21st career title and her first since February 2020. She joins LPGA Founder Marilynn Smith with 21 wins and moves within four victories of Se Ri Pak’s mark as the winningest Korean player in tour history.

The seven-time major winner now has $17,003,925 in career earnings and becomes just the fourth player in LPGA Tour history to cross the $17 million threshold.

“It was my first week back out in three months or so, and I played so good,” said Park. I mean, I couldn’t believe how I was doing out there this week.”

This was supposed to just be sharpening session for next week’s ANA Inspiration. But Park has such a good record at Aviara Golf Club, including two previous runner-up showings, that the good vibes come naturally. Even she was surprised with how well everything came together, saying it’s a mystery even she can’t solve.

Trying to sharpen up her game though, she said, might have helped her to work a little harder under pressure and not feel too comfortable.

Her lead grew so big though, she could certainly afford to relax.

“I did not really think much about Inbee,” said Olson. “She was kind of doing her own thing and playing her own golf course. She obviously played phenomenal this week.”

Olson was quite pleased with her own personal best – a terrific turnaround on Friday that took her from 6 over with 11 holes to go to birdieing six coming in to make the cut. The momentum continued into the weekend with rounds of 67-68.

What sparked the shift?

“Ron (Stockton) and I were talking about that today,” said Olson. “I’m like, I don’t know, like I definitely got mad and I’m like, I don’t know if that’s a good way for me to play or something.”

Thompson is also happy with the state of her game heading into ANA, saying that she’s most pleased with her mental state.

“You know, I could have gotten downhill on a few holes,” said Thompson.

Park was ready to jump into Poppie’s Pond after her Kia victory to clean up after a celebratory champagne bath.

The 32-year-old entered the week No. 4 in the world and strengthened her chances of returning to the Olympics in 2021. The LPGA Hall of Famer has long said that were it not for the Olympics, she might not still be playing. Winning the 2016 gold medal renewed Park’s vigor for competition and gave her a new goal – repeating.

But in order to repeat, she’d first have to qualify. She’ll need to one of four South Koreans in the Rolex Rankings – all inside the top 15 – to punch her ticket to the Summer Games.

“I am pretty much eligible for pretty much anything in the game of golf,” said Park, “but it was quite different obviously. Plus, I am defending champion of that event and I’m not qualified. It’s just a very different approach. … It’s getting close. I wouldn’t say I’m safe, but I’m getting close.”