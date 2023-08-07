Inaugural WNC Elite 8 featuring top college football recruits for 2024 class released Tuesday

The sports staff of the Asheville Citizen Times and Hendersonville Times News will soon release its Elite 8, a collection of Western North Carolina's top college football prospects for the Class of 2024.

The players and rankings are decided by conversations among our staff and with WNC coaches, observations on the field and the level of interest players received from college programs across the country.

This year's list will be released with all eight players in alphabetical order on Tuesday.

Then we will begin to release feature articles on the 12 athletes in order from No. 8 to No. 1 on Thursday.

Check back here for the full list of players who made the cut.

WNC has several players in this year's class who are committed to Power Five programs in the ACC, SEC and the Big Ten. There are also some talented players who haven't committed. They'll all play significant roles in the 2023 high school football season, which begins Aug. 18.

