Inaugural United Sports Track Meet kicks off in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple schools in Lackawanna County came together Wednesday night for the inaugural Unified Sports Track Meet.

The event was held for kids with disabilities at Scranton Memorial Stadium.

Dozens of students from Mid Valley, Valley View, Scranton, and West Scranton schools got to participate in events like the 100-yard dash and javelin toss.

This is just the first of several events for the organization.

