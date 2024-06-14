Inaugural Sports Awards: County’s top student-athletes recognized at event

Caston’s Isabel Scales and Logansport’s Isaac Russell were the winners of the top individual awards during the Pharos-Tribune’s inaugural Sports Awards ceremony on Thursday at McHale Auditorium.

Scales won Girls Athlete of the Year and Russell won Boys Athlete of the Year.

Scales was a three-sport senior standout at Caston. She also earned the Girls Basketball Athlete of the Year as she led the area in scoring and rebounding for a semistate Comet team. She will play basketball on scholarship at Bethel University. She’s also arguably just as good at softball, although basketball is her first love. She started at shortstop and catcher during her softball career at Caston and was one of the top sluggers for the Comets during her four-year career. She was also a volleyball standout and was an all-around force in that sport for four years for the Comets as well.

Russell, a three-sport senior standout from Logansport, was a finalist for the Football Athlete of Year award. He was a playmaker for the Berries and was named their Player of the Year in football. He was also on of their top basketball players. He was their top defensive player and one of their top outside shooters while averaging 10 points per game. His best sport is baseball. He was hampered by a hamstring injury his entire senior season but still came back and helped the Berries beat Kokomo and Lafayette Jeff in sectional play and play right with a top 10 team in the state, McCutcheon, in the sectional final. Russell was also Logansport’s John Price award winner, which is presented to the most outstanding senior male athlete of the year based on participation, scholarship and citizenship.

The other big awards of the night included Coach of the Year and Team of the Year.

Lewis Cass cross country and coach Don Bonsett swept the awards on the boys side. Bonsett has coached the Kings for 54 years. This year with a young team the Kings won their first Cass County championship since 2005. Later, after tragedy struck the program with the death of Gavin Griffin, Bonsett provided incredible support for the boys after they lost a teammate and a close friend. The Kings advanced past the Logansport Sectional with a third-place finish and placed 16th as a team at the Brownsburg Regional. The Kings and their coach were recognized for overcoming tragedy, supporting each other and accomplishing feats the program has not seen in decades.

The girls Team of the Year went to the Caston basketball team, which completed a four-year run of excellence by going 22-4, winning Cass County, Miami County and HNAC titles before finally breaking through with postseason success and winning sectional and regional championships.

The girls Coach of the Year was Lewis Cass basketball coach Kyle Amor, who coached the most improved team in the state in the Lady Kings, who improved from 7-17 a year ago to 22-4 this season. The Kings won their first conference title since 2001, first sectional title since 2005 and first-ever regional title. They played right with Andrean in a semistate game in front of a big crowd in the Berry Bowl.

Sponsors for the Sports Awards include Cass County Towing, Omni, K&K Recovery, Consolidated Union, Jim Kitchell Agency, Sycamore Drive-In, D&R Fruit Market, The Gray Mill and Graybeal’s Carpet Plus, Bruno’s Pizza, Small’s Maintenance & Electrical, NAPA, Janice D. Sparks and Indiana Spine Group. Mike Montgomery served as the emcee. Whitney Jennings was the Guest of Honor and spoke at the event.

The following is a rundown of all of the award winners.

FALL SPORTS

• Football: Cooper Frey, Lewis Cass.

• Volleyball: Mackenzie-Ruth Rogers, Pioneer.

• Boys soccer: Hodge Turner, Logansport.

• Girls soccer: Isabel Padilla, Logansport.

• Boys tennis: Dylan Pearson, Logansport.

• Girls golf: Sophia Kay, Logansport.

• Boys cross country: Leighton Dodt, Pioneer.

• Girls cross country: Aftin Griffin, Lewis Cass.

WINTER SPORTS

• Boys basketball: Drew McKaig, Pioneer.

• Girls basketball: Isabel Scales, Caston.

• Boys swimming and diving: Jake Fincher, Logansport.

• Girls swimming and diving: Maryn Zeck, Lewis Cass.

• Boys wrestling: Eli Bowyer, Lewis Cass.

• Girls wrestling: Marcy Zagal, Logansport.

• Gymnastics: Rylee Zimmerman, Logansport.

SPRING SPORTS

• Baseball: Brayden Erickson, Pioneer.

• Softball: Addison Zimpleman, Caston.

• Boys track: Leighton Dodt, Pioneer.

• Girls track: Aftin Griffin, Lewis Cass.

• Boys golf: Graham Taylor, Logansport.

• Girls tennis: Lydia Goad, Logansport.

OTHER AWARDS

• Male Scholar Athlete of the Year: L.J. Hillis, Lewis Cass.

• Female Scholar Athlete of the Year: Addison Zimpleman, Caston.

• Comeback Athlete of the Year: Brooklyn Borges, Pioneer.

• Coach of the Year for boys sports: Don Bonsett, Lewis Cass cross country.

• Coach of the Year for girls sports: Kyle Amor, Lewis Cass.

• Boys Athlete of the Year: Isaac Russell, Logansport.

• Girls Athlete of the Year: Isabel Scales, Caston.

• Boys Team of the Year: Lewis Cass cross country.

• Girls Team of the Year: Caston basketball.

• Moment of the Year: Pioneer volleyball winning Class 2A regional.

• Play of the Year: Jocelynn Vincent’s game-winning hit to lift Logansport softball to Class 4A sectional title.

• Game of the Year: Caston girls basketball topping Tri-County 37-36 to win first sectional title since 1985.

• Spirit of Sports Athlete of the Year: Aftin Griffin of Lewis Cass winning the Caston Invitational.