Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway: Social media reacts

While winning driver Ryan Blaney garnered much of the attention after Sunday night's NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 race, he shared the spotlight with the venue itself.

The event marked the first Cup Series race in Iowa, and fans and analysts alike seemed to enjoy what the short track had to offer. Most called for the Cup Series to make Newton, Iowa, an annual destination.

Here's how social media reacted to the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway:

Iowa Speedway deserves a Cup race every year. And #NASCAR fans deserve a broadcast like that every week. Fun night. — Christian Espinoza (@Christian_Racin) June 17, 2024

Where does Iowa Speedway’s Cup debut rank among inaugural races in the modern era?



I’d say pretty high.#NASCAR — Daniel McFadin (@danielmcfadin) June 17, 2024

Less than five years ago, the future of Iowa Speedway looked dire because of the pandemic & all the financial trouble that came along w/ it.



This weekend, it hosted an entertaining NASCAR Cup race, which many thought could never happen.



This was a hit. Keep it on the schedule. — John Haverlin (@JohnHaverlin) June 17, 2024

Anyone else feel like Iowa has gone and taken Richmond’s lunch money with this race?#NASCAR — Daniel McFadin (@danielmcfadin) June 17, 2024

NASCAR at Iowa has been pretty nice as a casual fan so far. really enjoying the race — IcyVert (@IcyVert) June 17, 2024

Can everyone apologize to @NASCAR? This is much better than everyone expected, I know Christopher Bell’s comments didn’t help much.



Iowa Speedway BETTER stay on the schedule. @CloudyRacingPod #NASCAR — Dillon Gaudet (@GaudetWeather) June 17, 2024

Safe to say the inaugural Cup Series race at Iowa was a success!



Easily one of the best short oval races since the Next Gen car debuted.#NASCAR — Eric Estepp (@EricEstepp17) June 17, 2024

Iowa is the track the NASCAR world has been trying to gaslight us in to thinking Richmond is — Marshall (@marshall48fan) June 17, 2024

Alright @NASCAR hear me out…



This is what you should do to Fontana.

Replicate Iowa! #NASCAR — Drew Parker (@drewparkerplays) June 17, 2024

Iowa is top 5 track on the NASCAR schedule.



Can't change my mind after the 3 fantastic races we saw this weekend! pic.twitter.com/1XZBF2OgqW — Nascarium ✞ (@Nascarium13) June 17, 2024

Keep the Iowa Speedway on the NASCAR cup series schedule. — Colin Halfpap (@chalfpap25) June 17, 2024

Iowa is the best short track on the circuit now, and it’s not even close — PK (@patrickstarr42) June 17, 2024

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Social media reacts to first NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway