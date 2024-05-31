Inaugural Hoover-Ball tournament coming to Albuquerque in June

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Southwest Hoover-Ball is a nonprofit organization that sets out to host an annual Hoover-Ball tournament with proceeds going towards a military or first responder organization.

The inaugural tournament will be held June 15 starting at 8 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Albuquerque. Proceeds from this tournament will be going toward The 100 Club, an organization that makes financial contribution to families of fallen officers. What is Hoover-Ball? Picture a game of volleyball, but substitute bumping, setting and spiking a volleyball with a four to six pound medicine ball that participants throw to one another. To find more information or to register for the inaugural tournament, click here.

