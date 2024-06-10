Inaugural Arkansas Graveler bicycle ride kicking off in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The inaugural Arkansas Graveler bicycle ride is set to kick off in Fayetteville later this month.

The six-day cycling journey starts on June 23 at Old Main on the University of Arkansas campus and will conclude at Centennial Bank Stadium at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro for a 340-mile trip.

(Courtesy: The Ozark Foundation)

The Ozark Foundation, the event’s initiator, says the 10-county route emphasizes state parks, host communities, grassroots music, local cuisine, and cultural experiences unique to the Natural State.

Fayetteville, Oark, Jasper, Marshall, Mountain View, Cave Springs and Jonesboro are the host communities for the event.

“My goal in helping craft this event is to evoke a sense of freedom experienced uniquely by bike, while fully supporting riders to make this their own adventure across Arkansas,” event Director and former pro cyclist Scotti Moody said in a news release. “We have participants from 35 states registered for year one, and this event is relevant to help position Arkansas as the leading outdoor recreational destination.”

Registration for the main ride is closed, however there is still availability for the Mini-Graveler.

For more information about routes and the ride, visit the Arkansas Graveler website.

