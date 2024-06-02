Inaugural ‘5 v 5’ in Riyadh was like the Ryder Cup for boxing

Hamzah Sheeraz of Team Queensberry with promoter Frank Warren after victory over Austin Williams - Richard Pelham/Getty Images Europe

The inaugural “5 v 5” pitching Frank Warren’s selected five boxers against Eddie Hearn’s chosen quintet created a drama, and layers that have never existed before on a boxing card. And it brought together two feuding promotional dynasties after 30 years of bitter rivalry.

It was also a moment of fantasy matchmaking. Boxing is an individual sport of course, very much a lonely sport. Yet this was a Ryder Cup, if you like, for boxing, and 72-year-old Warren, the Hall of Fame promoter, led the backslapping and cheerleading this week like never before, driving young fighters like Daniel Dubois on, instilling confidence in his underdogs like Willy Hutchinson, and putting utter faith in featherweight Nick Ball to claim a world title.

Warren’s two heavyweights, moreover, both won by stoppage, as did his rising middleweight star, Hamzah Sheeraz, giving bonus points which saw the “Queensberry Five” finish with a clean sweep, and a 10-0 victory. There were extra points for stoppages; extra points for the appointed team captain.

Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn, right, with rival promoter Frank Warren in Riyardh's Kingdom Arena after the fights - Richard Pelham/Getty Images Europe

Hearn was hammered. But Hearn can take it. And Hearn wants to avenge the defeat. They were all story lines. In short, the first ever promoter vs promoter event worked. Just like the extra column on the television screens showing “QN” and “MR’’ for Queensberry and Matchroom, showing the points fight by fight.

George Warren, who runs Queensberry quietly and efficiently behind the scenes told The Telegraph yesterday: “We don’t want to do this more than twice a year, as we will lose the novelty of it ... but it definitely worked.”

The entente cordiale is good for the sport, with politics, separate television companies and attrition put to one side – for now.

At one point this week, at a media lunch briefing there were three Warrens (Frank and his sons George and Francis) Eddie Hearn, Frank Smith, Hearn’s No 2, all within 10ft of each other, planning match-ups that will/would be great to take place, discussing how the heavyweight division could map out over the next year, involving Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, and Daniel Dubois.

It was forthright, and it augers well for the future and promoting together. The Saudi Minister Turki Alalshikh was the one with the vision to push the rival camps to do it, with Hearn and Warren not having ever been in a room together for the last 14 years. Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn that is.

In fact, they were double promoting for the last few months, and very powerful they were as a union. They worked in tandem, did hours of interviews side by side, and went at each other where necessary. Overall, it added many more layers to it all.

The last word, though, to winning team captain Warren: “I’ve got to say,” he told The Telegraph. “Eddie is already a much better promoter than Barry ever was...” Some things will never change.

