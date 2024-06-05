Inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff schedule released

The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams, featuring automatic bids for power conference champions and opening-round on-campus postseason matchups.

And now, we know when it’s all going to happen. ESPN and the CFP announced the full schedule for the postseason, which begins on Friday, Dec. 20 with an opening-round game that night. The other three on-campus games will be held the next day on Saturday.

The following week, quarterfinal games will be held on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl hosting.

The semifinals will be held at the Orange Bowl (Jan. 9), and the Cotton Bowl (Jan. 10), with the national title game 10 days later on January 20, 2025 in Atlanta.

The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff will begin with the first CFP First Round game on Friday, December 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. First round action will continue on Saturday, December 21, as TNT Sports will present games at noon and 4 p.m., while ABC and ESPN… pic.twitter.com/jguCxsd4LK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 5, 2024

LSU is still looking for its first CFP berth under Brian Kelly, and it hopes to be one of what will likely be several SEC teams in the field.

