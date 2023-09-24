‘Inappropriate activity' led to Alan Williams' departure from Bears: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams’ resignation was due in part to inappropriate conduct while with the organization, according to a new report.

That report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first published during Sunday’s edition of “NFL Countdown.”

“I’m told it was not criminal activity, but it was inappropriate, and the Bears’ HR department was involved in the decision for Alan Williams to step aside,” Schefter reported.

Schefter also reported that a “digital forensic search” was conducted as part of Williams’ resignation, but is part of the team’s standard operating procedures.

Williams abruptly resigned from his post on Wednesday after having missed the team’s Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While rumors have swirled on social media that a search had been conducted of Williams’ home and Halas Hall office, the team and attorneys representing Williams denied any criminal investigation related to his departure.

