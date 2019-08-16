Inactives: Trubisky, Mack OUT as most Bears' starters won't suit up for game against Giants

The Bears released their inactives list for Friday night's preseason game, and it features all the usual suspects:

Not expected to play tonight at NYG:



Defense:

Hicks

Goldman

Nichols

Mack

Trevathan

Smith

Floyd

Fuller

Clinton-Dix

Jackson

Amukamara

Skrine



Offense:

Gabriel

Patterson

Shaheen

Burton

Massie

Daniels

Whitehair

Leno

Long (did not travel)

Trubisky

Cohen

Robinson II

Miller

Montgomery



























































— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) August 16, 2019

As was expected, all of the Bears' presumed Week 1 starts won't even suit up against the Giants. What is telling, though, is that rookie running back David Montgomery won't play.

Montgomery has turned heads since the Bears' opened training camp in July, and he was the most talked-about player in the aftermath of the Bears' preseason opener against the Panthers. Given that he'll be held out tonight, it looks like he might be RB1 when they open the regular season against the Packers on September 5th.

With Cohen and Montgomery out -- and Mike Davis likely to be pulled quickly -- Friday night's carries will likely be split between Kerrith Whyte and Ryan Nall. The two are battling for what will likely be the fourth running back spot on the final 53-man roster.

