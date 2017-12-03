Inactives: Trent Brown will be protecting Jimmy Garoppolo vs Bears

A shoulder injury kept Trent Brown out of last Sunday's game against Seattle.

But the big 49ers right tackle is active and will start Sunday in Jimmy Garoppolo's first start with the team.

Safety Adrian Colbert is also back in the lineup after missing the Seahawks game. The rookie suffered a broken thumb that required surgery during the bye week.

The 49ers' inactives are: RB Jeremy McNichols, DB Antone Exum Jr., DE Pita Taumoepenu, DE Aaron Lynch, OL Tim Barnes, NT D.J. Jones and DE Tank Carradine.

The Bears' inactives are: DB Adrian Amos, DB Deon Bush, DB Bryce Callahan, OL Hroniss Grasu, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, RB Taquan Missell and QB Mark Sanchez.