Inactives for Seahawks vs. Panthers: Who’s sitting out for Week 3

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for their Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Seattle (1-1), will look to move above .500 for the first time this year. Unfortunately, they are still going to be without a few key impact players.

Left tackle Charles Cross was already ruled out on Friday, but he won’t be the only lineman out. Guard Phil Haynes will also leave a depleted Seahawks offensive line even more shorthanded. Despite a week of practice, safety Jamal Adams is still not ready to be back.

As for the Panthers, as expected, rookie quarterback Bryce Young will not suit up.

The full inactives list for both teams is below:

Seahawks Inactives:

CB Coby Bryant

CB Riq Woolen

G Phil Haynes

T McClendon Curtis

T Charles Cross

TE Will Dissly

Panthers Inactives:

RB Raheem Blackshear

QB Bryce Young

S Jammie Robinson

CB Sam Webb

OLB DJ Johnson

OT David Sharpe

More Seahawks Wire stories

Gameday info for Week 3 matchup between Seahawks and Panthers

Is Russell Wilson back?

9 things to know going into Week 3 matchup

53-man roster w/ practice squad elevations

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire