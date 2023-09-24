Inactives for Seahawks vs. Panthers: Who’s sitting out for Week 3
The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for their Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Seattle (1-1), will look to move above .500 for the first time this year. Unfortunately, they are still going to be without a few key impact players.
Left tackle Charles Cross was already ruled out on Friday, but he won’t be the only lineman out. Guard Phil Haynes will also leave a depleted Seahawks offensive line even more shorthanded. Despite a week of practice, safety Jamal Adams is still not ready to be back.
As for the Panthers, as expected, rookie quarterback Bryce Young will not suit up.
The full inactives list for both teams is below:
Seahawks Inactives:
CB Coby Bryant
CB Riq Woolen
G Phil Haynes
T Charles Cross
TE Will Dissly
Panthers Inactives:
QB Bryce Young
CB Sam Webb
OLB DJ Johnson
OT David Sharpe
