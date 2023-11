Inactives for Dolphins vs. Chiefs, Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 9 matchup.

Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:

DE BJ Thompson

OL Mike Caliendo

DT Neil Farrell

DE Malik Herring

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Here is the inactive list for the Dolphins:

WR Robbie Chosen

QB Skylar Thompson



CB Kelvin Joseph



S Brandon Jones



OT Robert Hunt

