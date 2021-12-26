Inactives for Chiefs vs. Steelers, Week 16

Ed Easton Jr.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 16 contest.

Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:

  • QB Shane Buechele

  • TE Travis Kelce

  • RT Lucas Niang

  • LB Nick Bolton

Here is the inactive list for Steelers:

  • QB Dwayne Haskins

  • P Pressley Harvin

  • P Cameron Nizialek

  • LB Buddy Johnson

  • TE Pat Freiermuth

  • DE Chris Wormley

