Inactives for Chiefs vs. Steelers, Week 16
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 16 contest.
Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:
QB Shane Buechele
TE Travis Kelce
RT Lucas Niang
LB Nick Bolton
Here is the inactive list for Steelers:
QB Dwayne Haskins
P Pressley Harvin
P Cameron Nizialek
LB Buddy Johnson
TE Pat Freiermuth
DE Chris Wormley