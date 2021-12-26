Inactives for Chiefs vs. Steelers, Week 16

In this article:

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 16 contest.

Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:

QB Shane Buechele

TE Travis Kelce

RT Lucas Niang

LB Nick Bolton

Here is the inactive list for Steelers:

QB Dwayne Haskins

P Pressley Harvin

P Cameron Nizialek

LB Buddy Johnson

TE Pat Freiermuth

DE Chris Wormley

