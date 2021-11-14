Inactives for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 10
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 10 contest.
Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:
RT Lucas Niang
TE Dan Brown
DT Khalen Saunders
Here is the inactive list for Raiders:
CB Keisean Nixon
DB Tyree Gillespie
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
CB Amik Robertson
RB Peyton Barber
DE Malcom Koonce
OT Jackson Barton
DT Kendal Vickers