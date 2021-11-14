Inactives for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 10

In this article:

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 10 contest.

Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:

CB DeAndre Baker

RT Lucas Niang

TE Dan Brown

DT Khalen Saunders

Here is the inactive list for Raiders:

CB Keisean Nixon

DB Tyree Gillespie

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

CB Amik Robertson

RB Peyton Barber

DE Malcom Koonce

OT Jackson Barton

DT Kendal Vickers

