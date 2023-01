The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 18 matchup.

Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:

QB Shane Buechele

K Matthew Wright

WR Mecole Hardman

WR Skyy Moore

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Darian Kinnard

DE Malik Herring

Here is the inactive list for the Raiders:

QB Derek Carr

LB Darien Butler

WR Chris Lacy

RB Brittain Brown

G Netane Muti

DT Matthew Butler

DE Tashawn Bower

