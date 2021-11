In this article:

The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 9 contest.

Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:

CB DeAndre Baker

OT Price Tega Wanogho

OT Mike Remmers

TE Dan Brown

DT Khalen Saunders

Here is the inactive list for Packers:

S Vernon Scott

LB La’Darius Hamilton

LB Isaiah McDuffie

DL Kingsley Keke

List