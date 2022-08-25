Inactives for Chiefs vs. Packers, preseason Week 3

Ed Easton Jr.
·1 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for their preseason Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The preseason is a little different from the regular season in that players aren’t formally made inactive. They’re simply not expected to play either due to injury or otherwise.

Here are the players who aren’t expected to play for the Chiefs:

  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

  • TE Blake Bell

  • DE Carlos Dunlap

  • CB Rashad Fenton

  • WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

  • QB Patrick Mahomes

Here are the Packers players who aren’t expected to play:

  • K Mason Crosby

  • S Dallin Leavitt

  • WR Christian Watson

  • WR Sammy Watkins

  • QB Aaron Rodgers

  • WR Allen Lazard

  • WR Randall Cobb

  • CB Eric Stokes

  • CB Jaire Alexander

  • S Darnell Savage

  • RB AJ Dillon

  • CB Rasul Douglas

  • S Adrian Amos

  • RB Aaron Jones

  • LB Tipa Galeai

  • LB Rashan Gary

  • LB De’Vondre Campbell

  • T David Bakhtiari

  • G/T Elgton Jenkins

  • TE Robert Tonyan

  • TE Marcedes Lewis

  • DL Jarran Reed

  • LB Preston Smith

  • DL Dean Lowry

  • DL Kenny Clark

 

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

