Inactives for Chiefs vs. Packers, preseason Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for their preseason Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
The preseason is a little different from the regular season in that players aren’t formally made inactive. They’re simply not expected to play either due to injury or otherwise.
Here are the players who aren’t expected to play for the Chiefs:
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
TE Blake Bell
DE Carlos Dunlap
CB Rashad Fenton
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
QB Patrick Mahomes
Here are the Packers players who aren’t expected to play:
K Mason Crosby
S Dallin Leavitt
WR Christian Watson
WR Sammy Watkins
QB Aaron Rodgers
WR Allen Lazard
WR Randall Cobb
CB Eric Stokes
CB Jaire Alexander
S Darnell Savage
RB AJ Dillon
CB Rasul Douglas
S Adrian Amos
RB Aaron Jones
LB Tipa Galeai
LB Rashan Gary
LB De’Vondre Campbell
T David Bakhtiari
G/T Elgton Jenkins
TE Robert Tonyan
TE Marcedes Lewis
DL Jarran Reed
LB Preston Smith
DL Dean Lowry
DL Kenny Clark