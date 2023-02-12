Inactives for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII

Charles Goldman and Ed Easton Jr.
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Super Bowl LVII.

Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:

  • QB Shane Buechele

  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

  • DE Joshua Kaindoh

  • C Austin Reiter

  • T Darian Kinnard

  • TE Blake Bell

  • DE Malik Herring

Here is the inactive list for the Eagles:

  • P Brett Kern

  • QB Ian Book

  • CB Josiah Scott

  • RB Trey Sermon

  • S Anthony Harris

  • LB Kyron Johnson

  • WR Greg Ward.

More News!

Will Chiefs HC Andy Reid retire after Super Bowl LVII?

Chiefs' Mecole Hardman, Nick Allegretti receive special deliveries ahead of Super Bowl LVII

What is the over/under in Super Bowl LVII?

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories