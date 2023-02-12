Inactives for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Super Bowl LVII.

Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:

QB Shane Buechele

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

DE Joshua Kaindoh

C Austin Reiter

T Darian Kinnard

TE Blake Bell

DE Malik Herring

Here is the inactive list for the Eagles:

P Brett Kern

QB Ian Book

CB Josiah Scott

RB Trey Sermon

S Anthony Harris

LB Kyron Johnson

WR Greg Ward.

