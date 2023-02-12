Inactives for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Super Bowl LVII.
Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:
QB Shane Buechele
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
DE Joshua Kaindoh
C Austin Reiter
T Darian Kinnard
TE Blake Bell
DE Malik Herring
Here is the inactive list for the Eagles:
P Brett Kern
QB Ian Book
CB Josiah Scott
RB Trey Sermon
S Anthony Harris
LB Kyron Johnson
WR Greg Ward.
