The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 13 contest.

Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:

QB Shane Buechele

OL Lucas Niang

CB Rashad Fenton

OT Kyle Long

Here is the inactive list for Broncos:

RB Melvin Gordon

QB Brett Rypien

CB Essang Bassey

S Jamar Johnson

NT Mike Purcell

