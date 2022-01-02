Inactives for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 17
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 17 contest.
Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:
QB Shane Buechele
OL Kyle Long
Here is the inactive list for Bengals:
QB Jake Browning
RB Trayveon Williams
CB Jalen Davis
LB Germaine Pratt
OL D’Ante Smith
DL Cam Sample
DT Tyler Shelvin