Inactives for Chiefs vs. Bears, preseason Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for their preseason Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

The preseason is a little different from the regular season in that players aren’t formally made inactive. They’re simply not expected to play either due to injury or otherwise.

Here are the players who aren’t expected to play for the Chiefs:

  • OT Lucas Niang

  • DB Zayne Anderson

  • WR Gary Jennings

  • TE Jody Fortson

  • CB Rashad Fenton

Here are the Bears players who aren’t expected to play:

  • LB Roquan Smith

  • RB David Montgomery

  • TE Cole Kmet

  • CB Kyler Gordon

  • WR Velus Jones Jr.

  • WR Byron Pringle

  • DE Robert Quinn

  • CB Kindle Vildor

 

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

