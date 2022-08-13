Inactives for Chiefs vs. Bears, preseason Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for their preseason Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

The preseason is a little different from the regular season in that players aren’t formally made inactive. They’re simply not expected to play either due to injury or otherwise.

Here are the players who aren’t expected to play for the Chiefs:

OT Lucas Niang

DB Zayne Anderson

WR Gary Jennings

TE Jody Fortson

CB Rashad Fenton

Here are the Bears players who aren’t expected to play:

LB Roquan Smith

RB David Montgomery

TE Cole Kmet

CB Kyler Gordon

WR Velus Jones Jr.

WR Byron Pringle

DE Robert Quinn

CB Kindle Vildor

