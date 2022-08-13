Inactives for Chiefs vs. Bears, preseason Week 1
The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for their preseason Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.
The preseason is a little different from the regular season in that players aren’t formally made inactive. They’re simply not expected to play either due to injury or otherwise.
Here are the players who aren’t expected to play for the Chiefs:
OT Lucas Niang
DB Zayne Anderson
WR Gary Jennings
TE Jody Fortson
CB Rashad Fenton
Here are the Bears players who aren’t expected to play:
LB Roquan Smith
RB David Montgomery
TE Cole Kmet
CB Kyler Gordon
WR Velus Jones Jr.
WR Byron Pringle
DE Robert Quinn
CB Kindle Vildor