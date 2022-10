The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 7 matchup.

Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:

RB Ronald Jones

QB Shane Buechele

S Nazeeh Johnson

CB Rashad Fenton

DE Mike Danna

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Darian Kinnard

Here is the inactive list for the 49ers:

DT Arik Armstead

TE Tyler Kroft

RB Jordan Mason

CB Dontae Johnson

DE Kemoko Turay

OL Nick Zakelj

