Inactives for Chiefs vs. 49ers, preseason Week 1
The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for their preseason Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
The preseason is a little different from the regular season in that players aren’t formally made inactive. They’re simply deemed “not expected to play.”
Here are the players who aren’t expected to play for the Chiefs:
WR Antonio Callaway
DE Taco Charlton
LB Willie Gay
OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
OL Mike Remmers
OL Kyle Long
Here is the 49ers’ players who aren’t expected to play:
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
DL Arik Armstead
DL Nick Bosa
S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
TE George Kittle
DL Dee Ford
DL Samson Ebukam
WR Jalen Hurd
DL D.J. Jones
DT Javon Kinlaw
RB Raheem Mostert
C Alex Mack
RB Elijah Mitchell
CB Emmanuel Moseley
TE MyCole Pruitt
WR Mohammed Sanu
CB Jason Verrett
DB Jimmie Ward
LB Fred Warner
CB K’Waun Williams
OT Trent Williams