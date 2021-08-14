Inactives for Chiefs vs. 49ers, preseason Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for their preseason Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

The preseason is a little different from the regular season in that players aren’t formally made inactive. They’re simply deemed “not expected to play.”

Here are the players who aren’t expected to play for the Chiefs:

WR Antonio Callaway

DE Taco Charlton

LB Willie Gay

OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

OL Mike Remmers

OL Kyle Long

Here is the 49ers’ players who aren’t expected to play:

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

DL Arik Armstead

DL Nick Bosa

S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

TE George Kittle

DL Dee Ford

DL Samson Ebukam

WR Jalen Hurd

DL D.J. Jones

DT Javon Kinlaw

RB Raheem Mostert

C Alex Mack

RB Elijah Mitchell

CB Emmanuel Moseley

TE MyCole Pruitt

WR Mohammed Sanu

CB Jason Verrett

DB Jimmie Ward

LB Fred Warner

CB K’Waun Williams

OT Trent Williams

