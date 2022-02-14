Inactive Vernon Hargreaves costs Bengals after interception

There probably wasn’t a pro bet for someone not in uniform being penalized.

However, it happened in the second quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Jessie Bates made a nice interception of a Matthew Stafford pass intended for Van Jefferson in the end zone.

The Bengals, not content just to have a turnover, had to go into celebratory antics.

Unfortunately for Cincinnati, one of the people who decided to join the party was inactive DB Vernon Hargreaves.

That’s a no-no and Cincinnati had to start its next drive at the 10 instead of the 20.

The Bengals wound up having to punt after starting deep in their territory.

I can honestly say that I have not seen an inactive player get penalized. It's not a good day for him. Not only did he cost the Bengals 15 yards but he will get fined also. — Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) February 14, 2022

The penalty was half the distance, for 10 yards, not 15.