Inactive Vernon Hargreaves costs Bengals after interception

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jessie Bates III
    Jessie Bates III
    American football player

There probably wasn’t a pro bet for someone not in uniform being penalized.

However, it happened in the second quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Jessie Bates made a nice interception of a Matthew Stafford pass intended for Van Jefferson in the end zone.

The Bengals, not content just to have a turnover, had to go into celebratory antics.

Unfortunately for Cincinnati, one of the people who decided to join the party was inactive DB Vernon Hargreaves.

That’s a no-no and Cincinnati had to start its next drive at the 10 instead of the 20.

The Bengals wound up having to punt after starting deep in their territory.

The penalty was half the distance, for 10 yards, not 15.

Recommended Stories