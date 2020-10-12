Inactive report for Chargers’ Week 5 matchup vs. Saints

The Los Angeles Chargers are on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 of the regular season.

Here is a look at their inactives today:

Tyrod Taylor

Jason Moore Jr

Joe Reed

Jahleel Addae

Trai Turner

Bryan Bulaga

Joe Gaziano

EDGE Joey Bosa and WR Mike Williams are officially active. Bosa has been banged up by knee, ankle and tricep injuries while Williams dealt with a hamstring injury.

Guard Trai Turner and tackle Bryan Bulaga remain out of the action while they recover from their perspective injuries. Trey Pipkins will start at right tackle while Ryan Groy starts at right guard.