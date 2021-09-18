Inactive players for Vols against Tennessee Tech
Tennessee (2-0) will host Tennessee Tech (0-2) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 3.
Kickoff is slated for noon EDT. SEC Network+ will broadcast the in-state matchup.
Ahead of the contest, the following Tennessee players have been announced as inactive against the Golden Eagles.
Inactive players for the Vols
Jabari Small
Joe Milton III
Cooper Mays
LaTrell Bumphus
Da’Jon Terry
Bryson EAson
Juwan Mitchell
2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule
Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech
Sept. 25 at Florida
Oct. 2 at Missouri
Oct. 9 South Carolina
Oct. 16 Ole Miss
Oct. 23 at Alabama
Nov. 6 at Kentucky
Nov. 13 Georgia
Nov. 20 South Alabama
Nov. 27 Vanderbilt