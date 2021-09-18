Inactive players for Vols against Tennessee Tech

Tennessee (2-0) will host Tennessee Tech (0-2) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 3.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT. SEC Network+ will broadcast the in-state matchup.

Ahead of the contest, the following Tennessee players have been announced as inactive against the Golden Eagles.

Inactive players for the Vols

  • Jabari Small

  • Joe Milton III

  • Cooper Mays

  • LaTrell Bumphus

  • Da’Jon Terry

  • Bryson EAson

  • Juwan Mitchell

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

  • Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)

  • Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)

  • Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech

  • Sept. 25 at Florida

  • Oct. 2 at Missouri

  • Oct. 9 South Carolina

  • Oct. 16 Ole Miss

  • Oct. 23 at Alabama

  • Nov. 6 at Kentucky

  • Nov. 13 Georgia

  • Nov. 20 South Alabama

  • Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

