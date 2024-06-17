Inacio NAMED as top target, Journo GUARANTEES signings on the way - Liverpool transfer news today

Here is our Liverpool FC transfer recap for Monday, June 17. The Reds have been linked with several incomings as they plot the new season ahead under head coach Arne Slot.

New sporting director Richard Hughes and FSG's new CEO of Football Michael Edwards are casting their net wide in order to boost the Liverpool squad while there have also been some high-profile names linked with the exit door.

Here's the latest Liverpool transfer talk.

Top journo reassures fans: Signings on the way

The Athletic’s James Pearce had a guarantee for Liverpool fans this week after he saw ‘people getting twitchy’.

There's excitement around Liverpool's transfer window this summer, given the changes at the club. There's a new manager, a new sporting director, and Michael Edwards is back in the mix.

Put them all together and no one is too sure what the Reds will do. In fact, there may be a few doubts that Liverpool will do anything.

That's led to the Athletic's James Pearce giving a '100%' guarantee that Liverpool will make moves in the transfer window.

"100 per cent, there will definitely be business done," Pearce told Redmen TV. "I’ve seen people getting twitchy already and we’re not even quite in the middle of June yet. There will be some strengthening to the squad, without a shadow of a doubt."

Spurs make first move for Reds target

Mundo Deportivo report that Tottenham Hotspur have bid for Takefusa Kubo. Spurs want to sign the Japanese international, who has a release clause around £50m.

Kubo has been a shining light for Real Sociedad since moving there from Real Madrid. 16 goals in the last two seasons have boosted his profile, leading many to believe he could fulfil his fantastic potential one day.

Takefusa Kubo Sociedad, FEBRUARY 6, 2024 - Football / Soccer : Spanish Copa del Rey semi-final 1st leg match between RCD Mallorca 0-0 Real Sociedad at the Mallorca Son Moix stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN 243283940

Spurs seem to believe he can. They've put in an offer, however it was reportedly beneath his release clause. The race is still open, then, but rival clubs need to decide soon whether to get involved, given Spurs have made their decision.

Liverpool are supposedly one of those clubs. The report here mentions them by name, along with Manchester United.

The pair are long-term admirers of Kubo but if they want him, they'll need to react to Spurs's offer.

Inacio is our top target

A new report has named Liverpool’s primary transfer target for the summer as 22-year-old title-winner, Goncalo Inacio.

Caught Offside believes Liverpool have set Goncalo Inacio as their 'main' target for the summer. Inacio, 22, has thrived at Sporting and found himself linked with the Reds for some time now.

Liverpool's need for a centre-back is plain to see after Joel Matip's departure this summer. Slot apparently rates Inacio very highly and wants him above other potential options.

The report also mentions Quinten Timber, currently in midfield for Feyenoord, but Liverpool face a lot of competition there. Whether it's enough to stop them from signing him is unclear, however.

AS Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana is another the Reds like but another with plenty of eyes on him. Newcastle, AC Milan and Manchester United are also in that particular race, should the club decide to push forward.

Liverpool target Susic

Liverpool are reportedly considering taking advantage of their connections as they seek to secure a top young talent making waves in Europe this season.

The Merseyside club are reportedly keen on Croatia midfielder Luka Sucic, who made his Euro 2024 debut on Saturday afternoon, coming on as a substitute during his nation's 3-0 defeat to Spain in Berlin.

The 21-year-old, who plays for Red Bull Salzburg, has been a standout performer in the Austrian Bundesliga, contributing three goals and eight assists last season.

According to the Express, Sucic has been on Liverpool's radar for some time. Now, however, they believe they have an edge with former assistant manager Pep Lijnders now at the helm, having left Liverpool alongside Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

Lijnders ready to raid Liverpool

Former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders is preparing an assault on his former club as he eyes a deal for Reds goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros according to reports in Austria.

Lijnders has been appointed the new head coach of Austrian Bundesliga giants Red Bull Salzburg and has recently been linked with a loan move for outstanding young Liverpool right back Conor Bradley too.

That deal looks unlikely but there could be hope for Lijnders in his quest to add a new goalkeeper to his Red Bulls squad.

Jaros won the Austrian league and cup double last season having joined Sturm Graz on loan and his form was so good that he was included in the Czech squad for Euro 2024.

Salzburg are in the market for a new keeper following the expiry of Timo Horn’s contract and Lijnders has identified Jaros as his No.1 target according to Salzburger Nachrichten.

