Inacio CLAUSE, Kelleher PREFERENCE, Diaz SPEAKS OUT, Reds MISS Kelly - Liverpool transfer news today

The countdown to the summer transfer window is well and truly on, and we've got the latest Liverpool transfer news for you today (Wednesday, 12 June).

With Arne Slot's arrival, the Reds are actively pursuing multiple targets to shake up the squad ahead of the new season.

Liverpool must pay clause for Inacio

Liverpool have been told what they need to do to sign long-term transfer target Goncalo Inacio this summer.

The Reds are expected to sign a new central defender in the coming transfer window, with Sporting CP star Inacio one of the names that has been most strongly linked with Anfield.



The left-footed 22-year-old sparkled for Sporting last season as he helped his side secure another Liga Portugal title and he has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Newcastle as well as Liverpool over the past few months.

Whether Liverpool will finally make a move for the talented centre-back remains to be seen, but they now know exactly how much they will have to pay to secure his services.



Inacio, who will represent Portugal at Euro 2024 this summer, boasts a £51m release clause in his current contract and Liverpool have been told that they will have to pay that sum in full to capture his signature, according to A Bola (via Sport Witness).

Diaz breaks silence on Barca move

The future of Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is perhaps one of the most uncertain going into the Arne Slot era. His latest comments while on international duty, however, seem to shed some light on where he'll be next season.

With the departures of both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders—who is believed to have been instrumental in his signing—from Liverpool, speculation about Diaz's future with the Reds has intensified.

The Colombian winger is currently a hot commodity in football. Ever since his £37.5-million move to Anfield from FC Porto in January 2022, he has become a standout performer for both Liverpool and the Colombia national team.

Now, strong rumours suggest Catalan giants Barcelona are interested in the 27-year-old, although no formal offer has been made by the Catalan club.





Likewise, French champions Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest as they search for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has finally completed his protracted move to Real Madrid.

Speaking to Gol Caracol after Colombia's friendly against the United States, Diaz addressed the speculation surrounding his future.

"I'm very happy at Liverpool," he said. "It’s a great team and club, and I always wanted to play there. So, I'm content and very calm about everything."

Reds miss out on Kelly for THIRD time

Lloyd Kelly has agreed a deal to join Newcastle on a free transfer upon the expiry of his Bournemouth contract with Liverpool potentially missing out on the defender for a THIRD time.

The Reds were initially interested in adding Kelly back in 2019, when he was still with Bristol City, but the player opted to agree a £13 million deal with Bournemouth instead.

In charge of recruitment for the Cherries back then was technical director Richard Hughes, now in place as sporting director for Liverpool.

Following Bournemouth’s relegation from the Premier League in 2020, Liverpool were reported to have reached out and enquired about signing the centre back-cum-left back once again.

They ended up moving for Kostas Tsimikas instead while Kelly went on to bounce back to the top flight with Bournemouth.





The 25-year-old has added to his burgeoning reputation since then, playing either centre back or left back, and would seem to have been an ideal candidate to arrive at Anfield this summer.

The Reds require a new long-term centre back given the situation surrounding several of their stars.

Diogo Jota backs Joao Neves to become a star

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota finds himself in a unique position this summer, one where he can gain insights into several reported targets for his club side ahead of Arne Slot's maiden season as head coach.

The 27-year-old forward is with the Portugal camp as they prepare to take part in the European Championships in Germany this summer, alongside the likes of Sporting CP's centre-back Goncalo Inacio and Benfica duo Antonio Silva and Joao Neves.

While Liverpool's interest in Silva appears to have cooled, it would appear that Inacio and Neves remain on the club’s radar, with the Reds reportedly considering triggering Inacio’s release clause post-Euro 2024.

However, for Jota, the 22-year-old centre-back is not the standout among his peers. Speaking in a recent TikTok interview with Goal, the Reds forward sang the praises of one player he believes is a superstar in the making.

Seemingly endorsing his club's interest, Jota described Benfica midfielder Joao Neves a "quality" player with the potential to go far.

Jota's remarks come as Liverpool reportedly ponder making a move for the 19-year-old this summer.

When asked to name one young player ‘everyone should watch out for’, Jota showed no hesitation.

"Joao Neves has the quality and the mindset to go really far," he said.

Arsenal complicate Slot plans for Geertruida

Arsenal are set to join a growing list of clubs this summer, ready to battle Premier League rivals Liverpool for the signature of versatile Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida, according to reports.

Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claims that the Gunners, having narrowly missed out on the Premier League title this season, are looking to bolster their squad further and have identified the Dutchman as a top target.

While Mikel Arteta is targeting a high-profile striker, defensive reinforcements are also on the agenda, with Geertruida emerging as an option to ease the burden on Ben White at right-back.

Saudi avenue closed off to Alisson

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr look set to seal the signing of Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in a move that could have knock on effects for Liverpool No.1 Alisson Becker.

The Brazil stopper is believed to be open to a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, although is making no waves in an attempt to get out of the club.

Alisson is tied to Liverpool until 2027, and as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, there is little doubt that the Reds new decision-makers Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards would want to keep him around.



He makes over £200,000 per week and Saudi Arabia is one of the few leagues in the world which boasts clubs that can facilitate a deal.

Al-Nassr previously had David Ospina in goal but the Colombian has departed this summer at the end of his contract.

However, Saudi international Nawaf Al-Aqidi spent most of the 2023-24 season in goal for Al-Nassr and an upgrade in the position is now on the agenda with Szczesny targetted according to the Athletic.

Kelleher prefers Celtic

Caoimhin Kelleher is intrigued by a move to Celtic with Champions League football available to him north of the border according to a new report.

Kelleher, 25, is the long-term understudy to Alisson Becker at Liverpool and has repeatedly expressed a desire to depart Anfield in order to become a No.1 goalkeeper in his own right.

Wolves, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are among the other teams linked with a move for the 14-cap Irishman, who could be available for around £20 million this summer.

That price could be out of range for Celtic, who see Kelleher as their first-choice goalkeeping option, but whose club-record signing is Odsonne Edouard for around £9m.

Kelleher is tied to Liverpool until 2026 but is widely expected to leave in this transfer window and Celtic would have to surpass their record fee to get a deal done.



