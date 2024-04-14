[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Aberdeen played out a goalless draw with Dundee pm Saturday.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Fred: A poor overall performance fitting of a team in the bottom six. No bite in attack but at least the defence was solid. A healthy attendance but the fans deserve more. Another major player clear-out is needed if we have any hope of top six next season. So few of the current squad are good enough.

William: Got into some good positions in the first half but the players' inability to do the basics let them down. We’ve blown a big budget on players that are incapable of reaching the levels we’re aiming for. The incoming manager has a big job just to get us into the top half next season.

Allan: The usual huffing and puffing with no end result. I am also so fed up with Shinnie. We need a new skipper who leads by example. I fear for Saturday.

Andrew: Sometimes in football, as in life, you end up exactly where you deserve to be. Yet again we failed to turn up in the second half. Such inconsistencies in our play is why we are ninth and Dundee are sixth. One-off games in the cup and Europe have been the only highlight of a long & underwhelming season. Maybe Miovski can fire us to another final.