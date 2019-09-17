In same spot as his most famous catch, Odell Beckham Jr. has another one-handed grab

Odell Beckham likes that far sideline in MetLife Stadium.

Beckham’s celebrity exploded with a famous one-handed catch when he was with the New York Giants. It’s one of the greatest plays in NFL history.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Beckham returned to MetLife Stadium on Monday night, as a member of the Cleveland Browns to face the New York Jets, and he had a catch that wasn’t quite the same, but still pretty darn impressive. And in about the same exact spot.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s catch looked familiar

On the Browns’ first drive of the game, Baker Mayfield threw down the sideline to his right. Beckham made a great one-handed catch for 33 yards down to the 4-yard line.

That catch happened in nearly the exact same spot as his trademark one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys. That catch happened in 2014.

Beckham, ever the showman (as shown by him wearing a $2 million watch in pregame warmups on Monday night), wanted to give the “Monday Night Football” crowd a repeat performance.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) made another great one-handed catch. (AP)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports: