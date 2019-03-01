In his first act for Philly, is Bryce Harper recruiting Le'Veon Bell to the Eagles?

Outfielder Bryce Harper agreed to a 13-year, $330 million mega-deal with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

The signing meant an immediate boost to Phillies’ ticket sales, but could it also be a boon to the Philadelphia Eagles?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Harper hopes so.

‘Let’s take this city by storm’

Stay with us here.

On Thursday night, soon-to-be free agent Le’Veon Bell posted a screen grab from the feed @imvar on his Instagram stories. It showed the news of Harper’s signing with the Phillies with “Letsss Gooooooo your turn @leveonbell” and some fire emojis over Harper’s photo.

New Phillies' outfielder is trying to get Le'Veon Bell to join him in the City of Brotherly Love. (Getty Images)

Bell grabbed @imvar’s image and added his own opinion: “philly goin crazy right now...congrats brotha @bharper3407”.

(The @imvar feed belongs to a man who says he is Bell’s “creative art director and graphic designer” and who calls it his duty to bring Bell to Philadelphia.)

Harper likely had thousands of mentions on Instagram on Thursday, but he took notice of Bell’s.

And as the kids say, he slid into the DMs.

Bell showed the world a message from Harper’s account that said, “Aye come join! Let’s take this city by storm. Bring as many titles as we can to the greatest city in the world. Brotherly Love. #SecureTheBag”.

Bell used the thinking face emoji.

Eagles could use a dynamic back

The Eagles could certainly use a dynamic running back like Bell, though it would take some maneuvering to make it happen: via OvertheCap.com, after Friday’s contract extension with Brandon Graham, Philadelphia has only about $6 million in salary-cap space based on the 2019 cap projection.

Maybe Harper can loan the Eagles some of his money to make it happen.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Story continues





