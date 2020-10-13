With contract uncertainty, does Jim Harbaugh need to justify his salary this season?

From coaching shirtless at satellite camps to appearing in Judge Judy’s gallery to sleeping at the home of a recruit, Jim Harbaugh has remained persistently bizarre. In a football world defined by conformity, he’s long been a proud outlier.

As Michigan’s fans and administrators alternately experience and endure Year 6 of the Jim Harbaugh Era, the situation around Harbaugh’s contract stands out.

Harbaugh is the only Power Five coach with less than two years remaining on his contract. Few even have less than three. With a winning percentage and a reputation that should have earned him an extension long ago, Harbaugh instead is inexplicably headed toward the end of his contract.

“That just doesn’t happen in college football,” an industry source said of Harbaugh’s contract situation. “No one coaches to the last year of their deal in college. They are either fired or extended.”

Nearly 14 months remain before Harbaugh’s contractual time at Michigan runs out. And even by his standards for bizarre, this contract situation is an outlier. Harbaugh remains on his original Michigan contract, one that a coach winning 72 percent of his games would have extended at least for optical purposes.

But now here’s the problem. Harbaugh appeared to cross swords with Michigan’s president, Mark Schlissel, during the pandemic. And that’s who ultimately will have to decide whether Harbaugh is worth $8 million annually, the amount he was reportedly scheduled to make this season prior to a 10 percent COVID-19 pay cut.

It remains unlikely Michigan would fire Harbaugh, even if they flop this season as many around the Big Ten are predicting. He’s gone 47-18 and finished ranked in four of his five seasons. But the lingering contract uncertainty dovetails with an increasing feeling that Harbaugh has generally underperformed at Michigan. The current roster and recruiting trajectory don’t point to Michigan changing weight classes anytime soon.

Then there’s Harbaugh, who has long failed to play nice with his superiors, which manifested itself at both Stanford and in San Francisco.

Harbaugh’s prior track record is that he’s so day-to-day strange, awkward interpersonally and ambivalent toward authority that he eventually wears out his welcome. Harbaugh appeared to antagonize Schlissel during the pandemic with his vocal demands to play after Schlissel voted against it. Harbaugh took part in a protest that put scrutiny on his relationship and lack of communication with the school president.

That led to this doozy of a stay-in-your-lane quote from Schlissel, an immunologist by background, to The Michigan Daily: “In the instance of how to keep our student-athletes safe, that’s much more of a medical decision and it’s much more of a university responsibility than it is a football coach’s decision.”

While Schlissel did say he considered Harbaugh a friend, that quote doesn’t sound like a boss ready to dish out another $8 million annually during a pandemic. Schlissel said he and Harbaugh “come at things in different ways,” which is an understatement.

The relationship with Harbaugh at Michigan isn’t nearly as toxic as the one he brewed with the 49ers. But from the brass to the fan base, the infallibility that Harbaugh has brought with him upon his arrival in 2014 has faded.

Harbaugh has no-showed in enough big games — especially against Ohio State — that the specter of him reviving Michigan into a national title contender has subsided. In Harbaugh’s five seasons, Michigan has yet to reach the Big Ten title game, beat Ohio State or win a major bowl game. The ugliest numbers come consistently when the competition stiffens, as Michigan is 2-12 against top-10 teams, 0-5 against Ohio State and has four straight bowl losses.

