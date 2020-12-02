In a rare Wednesday afternoon game, Robert Griffin III throws a pick-six to the Steelers
Imagine being told about the scenario in 2012.
In an empty Heinz Field, on a Wednesday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III — who hadn’t started a meaningful game in four years — threw a pick-six to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It’s been a weird year. It has been a weird few years for Griffin.
Griffin got the chance to start on Wednesday because Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The reason the game was being held on a Wednesday was because the Ravens had a coronavirus outbreak, and the reason it was in the afternoon was because NBC didn’t want to reschedule the Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center.
Again, weird.
Griffin’s day didn’t start well. He fumbled a handoff exchange on an option run, which can probably be blamed to the lack of practice time for Baltimore over the past week-and-a-half. Then Griffin threw a bad interception that was returned by Joe Haden for a touchdown.
Griffin had started only one game since 2016, and that was a meaningless Week 17 game last season. He’s a long way away from his 2012 NFL offensive rookie of the year glory.
But in the weirdest setting for any game yet this NFL season, he got a chance to start. It just didn’t start like he wanted.