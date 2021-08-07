IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series announces 2022 schedule

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series announced their 2022 schedule, which will include 12 venues and events.

Kicking off the season will be the 60th running of the Rolex 24 of Daytona on January 29-30 with all five classes competing. NBC will once again carry the event and a complete programing schedule will be announced later, but the start and finish will be live on the main channel with two hours of coverage on Saturday and the final hour-and-a-half broadcast on Sunday.

The 2021 Rolex 24 was a record-setting event for IMSA on NBC and NBCSN with nearly 1.1 million viewers during portions of the twice around the clock classic. That made it the most-watched IMSA race since the 2008 24 Hours of Daytona.

Also returning in 2022, the Roar Before the Rolex 24 will run on January 21-23, one week prior to the big show. It will include the popular 100-minute qualifying race to set the grid for the Rolex 24.

“We are on the cusp of an amazing new era for IMSA and sports car racing worldwide,” said IMSA President John Doonan in a release. “The 2022 season reinforces one of IMSA’s biggest strengths, which is our tremendous collection of events, facilities and promoters.”

The Rolex 24 will once again be part of a four-race Michelin Endurance Cup featuring the series’ longest events. Following Daytona, the Twelve Hours of Sebring will run on Saturday, March 19, the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen on Sunday, June 26 and the season-ending Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Saturday, October 1.

Five of the races, the four Endurance Cup events and a 2-hour, 40-minute race at Road America in August, will include all five IMSA classes.

Three other events will feature four of the five classes, including a return to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on July 3 as the series once more races there for the first time since 2019 and the interruption caused by COVID-19.

IMSA 2022 schedule

