IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen results

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – IMSA’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen has taken the checkered flag.

The annual IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen has wrapped up after a thrilling race at Watkins Glen International. The fierce racing competition kicked-off at 11:24 a.m. before being halted, nearly 4 hours into the action. Racing picked back up after a roughly half hour delay, allowing teams to fire off an intense fight to the finish.

Below is a look at each class winner for the 2024 Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen:

GTP Winner: No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport, Porsche 963 – Felipe Nasr and Dane Cameron

GTD Winner: No. 57 Winward Racing, Mercedes AMG GT3 – Russell Ward, Phillip Ellis, and Indy Dontje

GTD Pro Winner: No. 23 Heart of Racing Team, Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo – Ross Gunn and Alex Riberas

LMP2 Winner: No. 88 Richard Mille AF Corse, Oreca LMP2 07 – Luis Perez Companc, Nicklas Nielsen, and Lilou Wadoux Ducellier

This year’s Sahlen’s Six Hour endurance race also marked the 55th anniversary of the IMSA Racing Series.

