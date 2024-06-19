IMRRC set to highlight iconic race car

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – One rare and iconic race car will be celebrated with a special night.

Watkins Glen’s International Motor Racing Research Center will host “The Greatest Corvette Story Ever Told,” on Saturday. From 6 to 8 p.m. at the Watkins Glen Elementary School Auditorium, 3 major names associated with the iconic 1960 Camoradi USA Corvette Racer, will each speak about their connection to the car. Chuck Schroedel, a former crewman on the Camoradi Corvette, will join the car’s current caretaker Dominick Testa, and Corvette historian Richard Prince at the free event.

In addition to the presentation, the Camoradi Corvette is currently on display at the IMRRC until Sunday.

According Kip Zeiter, IMRRC’s Coordinator of Visitor Services and Outreach; the presence of the iconic race car in the area is a thrill for car lovers and race fans.

“Having a car that raced at arguably the greatest endurance race in the world, (Le Mans) 64 years ago on our floor, is a pretty special thing, said Zeiter.

Zeiter added that, in addition to the car’s amazing story of revival, it remains as 1 of 4 Corvettes to have ran in the 1960 Le Mans race.

IMRRC features several accompanying displays, walking through the history of the 1960 Camoradi Corvette.

As for the car’s story; salesman, pilot, and car enthusiast Lloyd “Lucky” Casner acquired the Corvette as a part of his upstart racing team, Camoradi U.S.A (a.k.a Casner Motor Racing Division). Over the following year, Casner piloted the featured Vette alongside Jim Jeffords, Fred Gamble, Lee Lilley, and others. The team raced the iconic car in word-renowned events at Le Mans, Havana, Daytona, Sebring, Nürburgring, and Sweden.

In 1960, the Camoradi Corvette’s run nearly ended with a destructive crash, while traveling in Sweden. Thirty years after being totaled, Corvette enthusiast Loren Lundberg recovered the remains of the vehicle, and began the restoration along with Testa.

IMRRC’s “The Greatest Corvette Story Ever Told,” will provide the complete story of the 1960 Camoradi Corvette for free. Those who wish to attend, can visit the International Motor Racing Research Center at 610 South Decatur Street, Watkins Glen, NY 14891 or visit https://www.racingarchives.org/imrrc-blog/.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.