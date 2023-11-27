Imran Khan’s senior aide says he was victim of acid attack at Cambridge home

Mirza Shahzad Akbar has claimed he was splashed in the face with sulphuric acid on Sunday

A senior aide to Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has told how he survived an acid attack at his home in the UK.

Mirza Shahzad Akbar, who says he was forced into exile under pressure from Pakistan’s powerful military, said he was splashed in the face with sulphuric acid in front of his four-year-old daughter on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Akbar said the incident, which left him with minor burns to his head, face and arms, deserved a strong response from the UK Government.

The former senior adviser to Mr Khan said he had been targeted for months by parts of Pakistan’s intelligence agencies and its military establishment because of his support for the former cricketer turned prime minister.

Mr Khan was jailed in August on charges he says were politically motivated, after he challenged the military leadership and its long history of meddling in the country’s governance.

Hertfordshire Police confirmed they were investigating a suspected acid attack in Royston, saying it was “an isolated incident”.

The former senior adviser to Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, pictured, said he had been targeted for months by parts of Pakistan's intelligence agencies - MOHSIN RAZA/REUTERS

Mr Akbar, 44, said: “This is a continuation of intimidation, blackmailing and being targeted for the last six or seven months.

“I am a Pakistani political dissident who is living in the UK and is being targeted.

“What is really shocking for me is that Pakistani rogue persons, or agencies, or agents, or institutions would think that they could pull such a thing in the UK. The UK needs to take serious action on this.”

Mr Akbar said he was in his kitchen with his four-year-old daughter when the door rang at around 4.45pm on Sunday.

Thinking it was a parcel delivery, he turned on the outside lights and opened the door as his daughter stood behind him.

He told how he was greeted by a man in a red jacket, wearing a motorcycle helmet and carrying a transparent bottle in his right hand.

The man immediately threw the contents of the bottle in his face, prompting Mr Akbar to slam the door shut.

Reportedly splashed with sulphuric acid

Mr Akbar said: “By that time I was feeling a burning sensation on my face, I rushed to the toilet and started washing my face with water and called to my wife to call 999.”

Emergency services doused him with water, before he was treated at Addenbrooke’s hospital in Cambridge. The hospital declined to comment.

Mr Akbar said doctors told him he had been splashed with sulphuric acid. He said: “I was lucky that firstly I immediately started washing it, and secondly that the substance that they used wasn’t very high grade.”

Mr Khan was prime minister until April 2022 when analysts say he fell out with the military leadership.

While Pakistan is nominally a democracy, the powerful army has ruled for much of its history and has been accused of backing favourites and pulling strings at other times. The military denies meddling in politics.

Mr Akbar said he had been persecuted in an attempt to get him to testify against Mr Khan, and had left the country earlier this year.

He has continued to be an outspoken critic of the military’s role in politics. “All the political engineering that is going on in Pakistan right now, I have been commenting on,” he said.

Could have been attempt to ‘scare him into silence’

Michael Kugelman, South Asia institute director at the Wilson Centre think tank, said: “There is a recent precedent of Pakistani dissidents and other critics of the state based in Europe, including the UK, raising concerns about threats to their lives posed by Pakistan’s establishment.

“While Akbar isn’t the most prominent critic of the state, he’s a former senior Khan aide who has remained active on social media, and that’s enough to keep him on the establishment’s radar.

“There are naturally many possible explanations for why he was targeted, so one shouldn’t jump the gun.

“That said, based on recent past precedent and Akbar’s former positions, one can’t rule out someone wanting to send a strong message and attempting to scare him into silence.”

Mr Akbar said he had had discussions with the police and Government about the possibility he would be attacked, but had been told the threat level was low.

A spokesman for Herts Police said: “Police were contacted by the ambulance service just before 4.45pm to reports of an assault in Royston.

“It is believed an acidic solution was used. A 44-year-old man received hospital treatment and has now been discharged. Safety of any victim is paramount and we believe this is an isolated incident. Active enquiries are under way.”