Improving on third down critical for Iowa State vs. Ohio

AMES – There's plenty to analyze on an Iowa State offense that hasn’t exactly been dynamic to start the season. With a new coordinator and new coaching hires at running back and wide receiver, it’s a group that will be closely examined as the Cyclones try to move on from 2022, when a lack of production necessitated such changes.

So the 2.8 yards per carry or 4.6 yards per passing attempt against Iowa or the 20 offensive points generated against Northern Iowa will certainly go under the microscope, but so, too, should the Cyclones’ work on third down.

Iowa State heads into Saturday’s contest at Ohio (11 a.m.; ESPNU) in a critical position already in this young season thanks in no small part to its third-down conversion percentage, which ranks 112th nationally.

“We’ve got to be better executing in the moment,” senior tight end Easton Dean said. “There’s a lot of moments out there where a couple plays in a row where there’s one thing wrong. The smallest little detail can mess up the play.”

Iowa State (1-1) has turned third down into first down just 31 percent of the time. The median third-down percentage this season nationally is close to 40 percent.

Now, there is certainly noise in those stats with just two games of sample size and a stout Iowa defense making up half of it, but given what appears to be a lack of big playmakers through two games, the ability to sustain drives will be paramount for Iowa State, especially as it tries to avoid going 1-2 to start the season.

The biggest problem for Iowa State in that regard could be how it consistently finds itself in difficult third-down situations. Forty-five percent of Iowa State’s third downs have required seven yards or more to convert.

“There’s no prep for third-and-long,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “Here’s where you don’t want to be – third and long. The prep is being better at not putting ourselves in that situation.

“That’s as hard of a situation as you can have in football (third and long).”

More: Iowa State football's Ohio natives anticipate first of two trips home this season

The Cyclones have converted 2 of 13 (15.4 percent) third downs of seven yards or longer this season.

“The key is don’t be in third and long because it’s hard,” Campbell said. “No matter how you cut it, that’s a hard down and distance to be in.”

What may unlock more manageable third downs is performing better on first downs. On sets of downs that begin with first-and-10 (i.e.: filtering out penalty-forced first-and-longs and first-and-goals) and progressed to a third down, Iowa State ran 16 times and passed 12 times.

On the runs, Iowa State averaged 1.8 yards per carry. In the passing game, Iowa State averaged 1.1 yards per attempt.

That led to an average of 6.6 yards to gain on third down. The eight conversions Iowa State had on the 26 opportunities, the average yardage to gain was 5.1.

“From an offensive line standpoint, we really have to define the read for the running backs,” Iowa State guard Jarrod Hufford said. “Our physicality from here on out is going to be a deciding factor for the rest of the games.”

Iowa State's Rocco Becht throws under pressure against Iowa during last week's game at Jack Trice Stadium.

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him on X at @TravisHines21.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State's offensive woes hurt by third-down struggles