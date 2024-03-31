Improving Cincinnati Bearcats secondary, a primary focus this spring

If all goes well, Cincinnati Bearcat fans should see fewer "torchings for touchdowns" in 2024. With two weeks left of spring football practice the new 3-3-5 defensive scheme is still a work in progress, but there's a variety of talented football players and coaches dialed in learning the concepts.

The idea of it came from trying to stop spread offenses in the Big 12. Schools that have used it include BYU, West Virginia, TCU and Iowa State. The Cyclones held the Bearcats to season-lows in rushing (115) and passing (99) in their victory at Nippert Stadium last October.

Iowa State's defense chased Emory Jones and the Bearcats last October at Nippert Stadium. The Cyclones' linebackers coach Tyson Veidt is now UC's defensive coordinator.

Thus, head coach Scott Satterfield had great interest in speaking with Iowa State linebackers coach Tyson Veidt, and that conversation led to Veidt now being UC's defensive coordinator.

Among the goals of the new defense are stopping big plays and increasing interceptions. The Bearcats had eight interceptions last season, compared to Iowa State's 16. Last season, every team the Bearcats faced but two had chunk plays of 40 yards or more through the air. UC also had only two multiple-interception games.

Not surprisingly, they won both.

"We're doing a lot with them, I feel like guys are picking it up," Veidt said.

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield hired defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt to install a 3-3-5 defensive scheme for 2024.

Satterfield talks new spring scheme

"We've got a lot of guys in new spots," Satterfield said. "We haven't installed much. We're trying to keep it simple so the guys can play. The effort's been there. That's been good to see. The secondary has been flying around. JY (Jordan Young) has had a really good spring at corner."

New bodies include several notable transfers and some of the high schoolers who early enrolled and are practicing college ball while their friends are preparing for commencement.

"They should be getting ready for prom," Veidt said. "They're coming out here and going goal-line live. I always applaud early enrollees based on the physical and mental demands this brings for a young guy."

Cornerbacks Willie Goodwyn and Zaravion Johnson plus "star"/hybrid Jiquan Sanks are already making plays after plodding prep turf last fall. Notable impact transfers are Josh Minkins Jr. (Louisville), Kye Stokes (Ohio State), Ormaine Arnold (Idaho), Mekhi Miller (New Mexico State), Logan Wilson (North Texas) and Derrick Canteen (Virginia Tech).

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Barry Jackson Jr. catches a pass as defensive back Ormanie Arnold defends during spring football practice

"I think it's a difficult scheme to go against," Satterfield said. "Once we start getting the ins and outs of it, our kids will be able to play even better and faster. In this game, you have to adapt and change. If you don't, people are going to pass you, teams are going to pass you. You have to be ever-evolving and open-minded."

Coombs quick to learn

It doesn't take much to fire up Kerry Coombs who told reporters how eager he was to learn the new coverage concept. He's on his second tour of duty with the Bearcat defensive backs after being with Ohio State twice and spending time in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans.

The new scheme brings a new process for the veteran who has coached five NFL first-round picks in his career.

"We're not going by depth chart," Coombs said. "We're going red and black and guys are playing with different guys and get used to different guys. I think that makes all of them better."

UC defensive backs coach Kerry Coombs talks to the troops prior to a March spring practice.

After learning a new defense under Luke Fickell, he likes this challenge. Thus far he's seen improvement in UC's players from last year and encouraging things from the latest crop of defensive backs.

"Jordan Young has had a phenomenal spring," Coombs said. "Ormanie Arnold has had a very good spring. The rookies are going to be very good players. They're raw. They don't know what they don't know yet."

The safety group includes many of the transfers who have brought some discipline. That is needed in this new structure of roster building and team development.

"You don't develop relationships over two years like you do in recruiting," Coombs said. "You develop them over two days. Everything's been accelerated. Trying to learn them and them learn us in a very short period of time is intriguing. They've come here for a purpose. The development of that is a lot of fun."

Year 2 for Jordan Young at boundary corner

"That's the most challenging position on the field in my opinion," Coombs said of the position on the short side of the field. "A lot of those guys that I've coached that have become NFL players and first-rounders and those kind of things because if you can do that, you can play for a long time."

Young was a nickel back for the Florida Gators. In his new spot, Young had 34 tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception and led the team with seven pass breakups.

Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Jordan Young (1) celebrates with Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Daniel Grzesiak (9) after a defensive stop in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

"Corner can make or break you," Young said. "You can win or lose the game at that position. You go play after play and keep battling. Just go on to the next play every single down. Coach Coombs is my guy. He'll definitely get on you, but it's all out of love."

Kye Stokes also part of Coombs camp

Safety Stokes is as bullish as anyone on the 3-3-5 since coming from Ohio State. Coombs recruited him to the Buckeyes. Now, Stokes gets an earful every day in Cincinnati.

"He's very passionate, very intense, but that's exactly what I need and what the team and defense needs from a coach," Stokes said. "(He'll) stay on you and harp on the little things. The little things create big things, the big things create greatness."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Switch to 3-3-5 defense should help Cincinnati Bearcats secondary