'Improving Bayern should really be possible' for Kompany

German football journalist Raphael Honigstein spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club about the potentially reduced expectations on Vincent Kompany if the Burnley manager is appointed by Bayern Munich as Thomas Tuchel's successor.

Honigstein said: "Unlike his predecessors from the past 10 to 11 years, he comes into a Bayern team that finished third [in the Bundesliga], so improving on that is going to be easier than anyone who came in after Jupp Heynckes, who won the treble in 2013.

"For once, Bayern might even prepare to say winning the championship - which is almost seen as a given and the very minimum - will be a big success, because the season was so poor and Kompany is coming in as an inexperienced manager at this level.

"Getting Bayern back to the number one spot, which should be possible considering their resources, has gone from the mere minimum to actually a decent outcome for the season.

"I know coaches often think about improving what their predecessor has done - he's actually in a comfortable position in that respect. Improving this Bayern team should really be possible because of their poor performances, the Champions League notwithstanding last season."

