‘Improvements needed’: United legend pleased to see Ten Hag continue but insists fans ‘deserve better’ next season

Paul Scholes has reacted to Tuesday night’s breaking news that Erik ten Hag will remain Manchester United manager for the foreseeable future.

While the update has drawn mixed reactions from supporters, many are relieved to see the tedious saga finally come to an end. INEOS had been conducting an end-of-season review since the FA Cup final triumph on May 25, with that victory said to be crucial in their decision to stick with the Dutchman.

As well as that, it’s thought that Ten Hag’s integration and promotion of youth prospects largely went in his favour. The likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo have particularly flourished under his tenure and are now mainstays in the first team at just 19 years old.

United legend has his say

This morning, Scholes took to Instagram to voice his thoughts, sharing that while he was pleased a decision had finally been set in stone, vast improvements must be made across the 2024/2025 campaign.

“Nice to wake up to this news, although I did think [Crystal] Palace away felt like the end,” the former midfielder wrote.

“Major improvements [are] needed, but at least we have a bit of continuity and don’t have to wait for a new regime to settle in.

“Fans have given him and the players incredible support, and deserve better next season… bye.”