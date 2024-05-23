New improvements made to Championship Golf Course at Inn of the Mountain Gods

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – New and improved changes have been made at Championship Golf Course at the Inn of the Mountain Gods, taking the already beautiful golf course up a notch.

With lush greenery, water views and a scenic Sierra Blanca’s backdrop – the course has attracted tourist from all over the country for years.

The Inn’s Championship Golf Course was recently ranked No. 23 in Golf Digest’s Top 40 Casino Golf Courses.

“It is a great accomplishment but we want to continue to climb,” said PGA Golf Pro Anthony Romero. “I felt that there was a lot of potential that still was untapped here at the Mountain Gods. It went from taking a couple of trees down, to wanting a golf ramp to like, to let’s get people to take pictures with the beautiful Sierra Blanca is in the background, to let’s put that rock there.”

Recently, the course unveiled a new ramp to make it easier for patrons to carry equipment to and from the course. It also assists those who may have trouble with stairs or who are handicapped making it more accessible.

In addition to the ramp, the course also revealed a new rock that represents the businesses brand as well as its rich culture.

Conserving the history of the Mescalero people is one of the businesses main goals considering the Championship Golf Course is coined the ‘Birth Place of Golf on Indian Land.’

“The rock has been there for 20 years and it’s just kind of been hidden at maintenance,” said Romero. “We felt that that rock is a big piece of history here and it just didn’t have a place for it at the time. With these changes, we decided to bring it out, clean it up and repaint it.”

Established in 1975 and Inn of the Mountain Gods are both engraved in the rock, along side its logo – the crown dancer.

